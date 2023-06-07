×

South Africa

Illegal bus drivers’ strike halts Tshwane services

07 June 2023 - 12:07
Image: GP community safety via Twitter

The city of Tshwane says bus services remain non-operational due to an illegal strike by drivers.

On Tuesday afternoon Tshwane Bus Service Management informed commuters operations had been suspended due to an illegal strike by drivers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the members are alleged to be aggrieved about overtime payments and salary increases.

Mashigo said on Tuesday afternoon the city issued a 48-hour ultimatum by which the drivers are expected to return to duty.

“The ultimatum was sent to the Samwu regional office with the expectation the union would direct its members to fulfil their work obligation. To this end, the city has not received any formal grievance from the bus drivers. The strike has affected a customer base which gets services from 160 buses on week days,” he said.

He said as workers haven’t shown up for the Wednesday morning shift, it is not clear if the afternoon shift will resume.

“Therefore, commuters are again urged to seek alternative transport arrangements. The city deems the abandoning of posts as an illegal action and intends to deal with the absconding employees through the municipality’s labour processes. As soon as there is an indication of the resumption of bus operations, the city will communicate accordingly,” Mashigo said.

He said the city has received claims of intimidation from bus drivers who do not align themselves with the stoppage and would like to denounce such acts.

