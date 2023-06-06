×

South Africa

Children stumble on discarded foetus at KZN dump site

06 June 2023 - 12:48
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Reaction Unit SA officers inspect the foetus discarded at a dump site near Tongaat
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A group of children made a grisly discovery while playing at a dump site near Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the children were at the site in Magwaveni when they found a foetus in a bread packet.

Balram said alarmed residents contacted Rusa at about 5pm after the children alerted them about the find.

“Rusa officers met with the community who pointed out the male remains in a bread packet.

“The foetus was in its early stages of development.”

Balram said the matter was reported to police who are investigating.

