The two elderly people allegedly burnt alive at a hotel in Limpopo have been identified as hotel owner Anneke Claassen, 73, and Hennie Claassen, 77.
The two relatives were found burnt in two different buildings at the hotel in Ohrigstad, near Leboweng, on Saturday. The hotel is apparently on a farm.
According to the Freedom Front Plus, the two were tortured and set alight while alive.
“That is how a broken Jan-Daniël Claassen, son of the murdered woman, described the last agonising moments of his mother and her friend,” said Limpopo FF Plus leader Marcelle Maritz.
The motive for the murders is unknown and the party is engaging with all those involved in the search for the suspects.
According to the Limpopo department of transport and community safety, a man wearing a balaclava was seen around the area that night.
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani urged police to speed up their investigations into the heinous murders.
“The mere fact that somebody spotted the suspect should make police investigations a lot easier,” she said.
Two 'burnt alive' in Limpopo hotel identified
Elderly people found charred in two different buildings after being tortured
Image: Twitter/@IanCameron23
Burnt bodies of prominent Limpopo business woman and relative found at hotel
The MEC expressed her shock about how the defenceless elderly people could be killed in such a shocking manner. She called on the public to assist police with any information that will lead to the arrests.
The FF Plus appealed to rural communities to put security measures in place and to join existing networks to ensure their safety.
“Government must start demonstrating it is serious about combating crime. Lip service will not stop criminals,” Maritz said.
