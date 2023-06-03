×

South Africa

Hawks swoop on municipal employee for 'theft of tender documents'

03 June 2023 - 15:03
The Hawks have arrested a North West municipal official for allegedly stealing tender documents to derail an investigation into his boss. Stock photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A North West municipal employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing tender documents to thwart a Hawks investigation into his boss.

The 27-year-old man was hauled before the Atamelang magistrate's court on Friday on theft and defeating the ends of justice charges.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the suspect, who is a personal assistant to a suspended senior municipal official, was arrested in Delareyville on Thursday.

Rikhotso said the tender documents form part of an ongoing Hawks investigation linked to the suspect's boss. 

“It is alleged that on March 31 the suspect stole tender documents and original invoices for a tender that is under investigation. This is allegedly after the investigator’s request for the documents,” said Rikhotso.

“The senior municipality official’s suspension allegedly relates to the tender whereby the tender documents were stolen.”

TimesLIVE

