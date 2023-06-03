×

South Africa

Hawks arrest man in Zuurbekom on fraud, drug trafficking charges

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2023 - 09:35
A team led by the Hawks swooped on a 39-year-old suspect in Zuurbekom and found drug manufacturing equipment along with chemicals that were allegedly used to manufacture Mandrax tablets.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 39-year-old man is expected to appear in the Randfontein magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of drug trafficking and fraud. 

He was arrested on Thursday in Zuurbekom, Bekkersdal, on the West Rand by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team based in Ekurhuleni, together with the Johannesburg crime intelligence and K9 units. 

They acted on information about Mandrax tablets being manufactured at the premises and executed a search and seizure operation. 

“The joint police team swooped on the suspect at the premises and found drug manufacturing equipment along with chemicals that were allegedly used to manufacture Mandrax tablets,’ Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said. 

He said the equipment and chemicals were confiscated and the suspect was arrested.

“He was found in possession of Zimbabwean and Mozambican passport documents which led to a charge of fraud. An additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act may be added pending the ongoing investigation,” Nkwalase said. 

TimesLIVE

