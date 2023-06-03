×

South Africa

Free State woman arrested after death of her two sons

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2023 - 09:33
A woman was arrested following the death of her two sons in Tseki on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her two sons in Tseki, Free State, on Thursday.

“The two boys arrived home from school and ate food allegedly cooked by their mother. The two started feeling sick and were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Upon arrival they were taken to an emergency room but lost their lives,” police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said. Her sons were aged 15 and 19. 

Kareli said the woman went home and shortly after her arrival, she was rushed to the hospital with the same symptoms. 

“Two cases of murder were opened and the mother was placed under arrest while still in hospital. Investigations were launched and are continuing,” Kareli said.

TimesLIVE

