Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.
“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.
TimesLIVE
Eskom suspends load-shedding
Image: 123RF
Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.
“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.
TimesLIVE
Eskom pulls plug on the City of Matlosana
'The situation is becoming unbearable': criminals dump bodies in Cape Town suburb beset by power outages
Cape Chamber welcomes talks aimed at city absorbing Eskom customers
Energy at the heart of Ramaphosa’s budget vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos