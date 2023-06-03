×

South Africa

Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms

03 June 2023 - 10:40
Cape Town police stopped four suspects who intended to rob a supermarket in their tracks and confiscated firearms.
Image: SAPS

Cape Town police have foiled a supermarket robbery and seized firearms and police uniforms.

A specialised police team arrested four suspects who tried to rob a supermarket in Langa on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said police intercepted the suspects, aged between 30 and 36, after a tip-off and seized unlicensed firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property.

“The members followed up on information received about a business robbery that would be perpetrated at a supermarket in Langa,” said Twigg.

“Descriptions of the vehicle and suspects were also given. The members spotted a vehicle as described, with the occupants, and pulled it off the road.

"The vehicle and the occupants were searched and two pistols, ammunition, bulletproof vests and police uniform items were found in the vehicle.”

The suspects are set to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on Monday, said Twigg.

“[They face] charges related to the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and the possession of presumed stolen property.”

TimesLIVE

