Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday, where he heard prosecutors were bringing further criminal charges against him.
The state has already indicated he would be charged in relation to contraventions of the Immigration Act and the Refugee Act due to alleged identity fraud committed while he was allegedly hiding in South Africa.
Kayishema was arrested on Wednesday last week by police and investigators from the UN Residual Mechanism for the Rwandan Genocide Tribunal.
He faces charges relating to his alleged involvement in the Rwandan genocide in 1994 where, as a police officer, he allegedly participated in the extermination of 2,000 people locked in a church that was set on fire and then bulldozed.
Kayishema was remanded until his next appearance on Friday next week.
TimesLIVE
Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema remains in custody while state formulates charges
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
TimesLIVE
