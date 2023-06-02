Motorists were warned to avoid the vicinity near Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Friday after suspected hijackers opened fire on police and private security.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick, who was at the scene, told TimesLIVE police and private security were in pursuit of a light motor vehicle that had been hijacked near KwaDukuza.
"The suspects pulled off on the N2, near King Shaka International Airport. They abandoned the vehicle," said Meyrick.
"They opened fire on police and private security. The private security vehicle was shot at multiple times. The driver left the road as a result but sustained no injuries and continued the chase."
The hijackers escaped into bushes in the vicinity of the airport, said Meyrick.
"The police canine unit has been on the scene. They have not located the suspects yet. It is an active scene but it is safe. It is highly unlikely they are going to find the suspects."
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
Motorists were warned to avoid the vicinity near Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Friday after suspected hijackers opened fire on police and private security.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick, who was at the scene, told TimesLIVE police and private security were in pursuit of a light motor vehicle that had been hijacked near KwaDukuza.
"The suspects pulled off on the N2, near King Shaka International Airport. They abandoned the vehicle," said Meyrick.
"They opened fire on police and private security. The private security vehicle was shot at multiple times. The driver left the road as a result but sustained no injuries and continued the chase."
The hijackers escaped into bushes in the vicinity of the airport, said Meyrick.
"The police canine unit has been on the scene. They have not located the suspects yet. It is an active scene but it is safe. It is highly unlikely they are going to find the suspects."
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Paramedic fights off would-be hijackers during attempt to steal ambulance
How to protect yourself against hi-tech car thieves
WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN
Parent shot dead trying to prevent hijacking outside Soweto school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos