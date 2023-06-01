×

International laws flouted in Magudumana’s deportation, lawyer argues

Doctor should have been asked for her consent, Katz says

By Zingisa Chirwa - 01 June 2023 - 12:51
Dr Nandi Magudumana during a previous appearance before the Bloemfontein magistrates court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s deportation was disguised as extradition as there was no understanding between SA and Tanzania to hand her over. 

This is according to advocate Anton Katz, who is representing Magudumana in her urgent court application to declare her arrest in Tanzania and deportation to SA unlawful.

Katz told the Bloemfontein high court in the Free State that upon being detained, the doctor was given three days to leave Tanzania. However, she was handed over to the South African government before the lapse of the stipulated time.

The advocate argued that Magudumana did not agree to be deported, which flouts international laws that stipulate that the doctor should have been made aware of her rights and asked for her consent.

Katz claims that officials from South African police and home affairs flouted protocols in bringing Magudumana back to SA to face charges related to her lover, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape in 2022.

The celebrity doctor filed the application on May 19, following her arrest alongside her partner Thabo Bester and an alleged Mozambican accomplice on April 7. The duo returned to the country on April 13.

Magudumana’s arrest comes after she was linked to Bester’s prison break from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

The hearing continues. 

