Tshwane pays R47m for 103 water tankers

Downscale of trucks to start, says municipality

The City of Tshwane says it has paid more than R47m to 103 water tank service providers in 10 months, from June 2022 until April this year in response to the water crisis in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.



The city told Sowetan yesterday it awarded the tenders on May 14 last year which coincided with the same month that the upgrade of the collapsed Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant project were supposed to have been completed...