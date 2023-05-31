The community had initially let him off the hook while City Power's general manager for security services arranged a trap to have him arrested.
TimesLIVE
City Power contractor found ‘tampering’ with equipment in Roodepoort
Image: City Power
A City Power contractor has been arrested for sabotage after he was apparently found tampering with essential electricity infrastructure inside a substation on Tuesday.
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava explained what happened.
“The suspect was found inside a City Power switching substation in the Roodepoort area with working equipment. It is not clear how he gained entry, but his actions nearly killed some City Power operators and technicians who were working on the network downstream.
“While City Power operators were working on the repairs, they isolated the switching substation for safety purposes. By sheer luck they tested the cables and other infrastructure again before starting their work only to find that the cables were still live. They went back to the transmission station to check.
“They found the suspect inside the chamber and the community had already captured him on suspicion that he was there to vandalise and steal the equipment. He confessed that he switched on the breakers and could not produce any job card requiring him to be there nor could he explain his actions.
Police officer injured in shootout with cable thieves
