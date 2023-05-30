×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspects arrested for robbery at former Springbok player's home remanded

30 May 2023 - 11:02
Two suspects were arrested after former Springbok rugby player Lukas van Biljon was stabbed, his elderly father shot and his children tied up during a home invasion. Stock photo.
Two suspects were arrested after former Springbok rugby player Lukas van Biljon was stabbed, his elderly father shot and his children tied up during a home invasion. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Two suspects arrested in connection with a robbery at the home of former Springbok rugby player Lukas van Biljon have been remanded. 

Van Biljon was stabbed, his elderly father shot and his children tied up during the home invasion.

Two suspects, Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron magistrate's court on Monday, where their case was postponed to June 5 for a formal bail application. 

Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said police were called to a smallholding in Oranjeville in the early hours of Saturday.

“Six armed men entered the house and as André van Biljon, 70, tried to call for backup from other farmers on a radio, the perpetrators fired several shots. Mr van Biljon sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and hand.

“His son, Lukas van Biljon, 47, was also attacked and the perpetrators stabbed him several times with a knife. They also tied the children up with cable ties,” Earle said.

She said the suspects fled with a Range Rover which was recovered on Strydom Street in Oranjeville.

The other suspects fled in a Toyota Camry when they saw the blue lights of the police.

Police and farmers blocked off all roads in the area and the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock in Viljoensdrift. Two suspects were arrested, while one fled the scene on foot.

The arrested suspects are facing attempted murder and robbery charges. 

Police are searching for the other four suspects.

TimesLIVE

DNA evidence links robbery suspect to farm murder

DNA evidence has linked a Free State man charged with robbery to a farm murder committed in 2020.
News
3 days ago

EFF councillor gunned down at home in Limpopo

Police have launched a manhunt after a Limpopo EFF councillor was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Ga-Botha village outside Marble Hall.
News
2 days ago

Free State court hands duo 130-year jail term for hijacking, murder

The Free State High Court has jailed two men for a collective 130 years for crimes including the murder of a man during a hijacking four years ago.
News
4 days ago

Umhlanga jewellery shop robbed

Five armed robbers raided a jewellery shop in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...