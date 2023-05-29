Umgeni Water says its supply is ‘fit for a lifetime of consumption’ after Gauteng cholera outbreak

Umgeni Water’s drinking water is safe for consumption.
The utility’s spokesperson Shami Harichunder said in the wake of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, Umgeni Water has been repeatedly asked by ward councillors and members of the public if the drinking water produced at its treatment plants and supplied to municipalities is safe.
“Umgeni Water provides an assurance that the drinking water it supplies to its customers conforms to quality standards as stipulated in South African National Standards (SANS) 241 for drinking water quality.”
“Advanced water treatment technologies and chemicals are used at Umgeni Water’s treatment plants to treat raw water abstracted from rivers and dams so safe drinking water is produced for the protection of public health. Chlorine and chlorine-based compounds are used to efficiently and effectively destroy microorganisms during the water treatment process,” he said.
Umgeni Water supplies drinking water in bulk to eThekwini metro, Msunduzi municipality, uMgungundlovu municipality, iLembe municipality, Ugu municipality, Harry Gwala municipality, King Cetshwayo municipality and Siza Water.
Harichunder said potable water supplied by Umgeni Water’s bulk water works to its customers is “fit for a lifetime of consumption”.
“In the presence of a disinfectant residual water supplied by Umgeni Water is safe to drink without boiling or further disinfection. The treatment process is rigorous in ensuring only water that is safe for public consumption is distributed.”
“In addition to daily monitoring of drinking water at the water treatment plants, supplementary monitoring is also undertaken, using a precautionary approach, to evaluate and respond appropriately to any areas where possible additional risk may be identified,” said Harichunder.
A total of 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been received at Jubilee District Hospital, the Gauteng health department said in an update on the outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.
By 6pm on Saturday, 229 patients had been treated at the hospital, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.
Twenty-three people have from died from the outbreak.
TimesLIVE
