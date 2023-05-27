The school’s head girl, Atlehang Dimpho Mokoena said what helped their team win the competition is praying every time before taking the stage.
St Francis College triumphs at the Sowetan-SA Home Loans School Quiz
Image: Veli Nhlapo
St Francis College has won the inaugural Sowetan-SA Home Loans School Quiz title after going head-to-head with Inkonjane Junior Secondary School in the finals on Saturday.
The school, based in Benoni, walked away with a grand prize of R50,000. The first runner-up school and second runner-up Inkonjane Junior Secondary and Vaal High School bagged R30,000 and R15,000 respectively.
Answering challenging questions from the sports, entertainment, current affair and news sections posed by Sowetan editor and quiz master Nwabisa Makunga, four pupils representing St Francis were determined to knock Inkonjane out in the last round.
The school’s head girl, Atlehang Dimpho Mokoena said what helped their team win the competition is praying every time before taking the stage.
“We didn’t just win based on only studying the newspapers, but it is also God’s grace. I feel excited, happy and proud of my team. Each time we were about to compete, we prayed a lot before,” said Dimpho.
St Francis mentor and English teacher Asere Ncube said that it is important for children to develop a love for reading whilst young.
“I want to thank Sowetan for giving us this opportunity. This has been an eye opener and has generated interest in our learners in terms of reading. Whenever the papers were delivered to the school, they would grab them as soon as possible to read. I want this to continue for them,” said Ncube.
“Now that there were incentives in this quiz competition, it’s great knowing that the kids are getting into the spirit of reading while getting something from it. They also need to understand the socio-economic issues in our country. Some of them have a life after this competition, so they must know what’s happening out there through the newspaper.”
Atlehang hopes that she passes her matric with flying colours, so she can study further using the educational bursary provided by Ahfco Africa Housing Company valued at R50,000.
“I’m going to make use of the bursary prize and I hope it helps me in a way to study medicine. I’m just so nervous to start that part of my life but I hope it goes all well,” she said.
The top three schools also won VAYA footwear, which gave away 12 brand new pairs. The sneakers have a total value of R25,200.
The pupils were also excited to receive shopping vouchers.
Speaking after the event Makunga said: “A huge congratulations to all our winners. They worked so hard to raise the bar and got rewarded for it. We are incredibly grateful to all the schools who made this a reality. Their sacrifice and energy lifted the competition and captured the public imagination. We will look forward to more opportunities which next year will present.”
Meanwhile, for Luyanda Mnyengeza from Springs Girls High, whose school was eliminated in the semifinals, said the experience was about learning and representing her school.
“I think it’s God’s will that we got the opportunity to take part in the competition. We’re very grateful how far we’ve come. We are matriculants now, so we won’t be able to represent our school, but I hope our schoolmates win it next year should the school get selected again,” said Luyanda
