South Africa

Northern Cape woman found after being missing for 10 days

27 May 2023 - 12:34
56-year-old Gladys Boitumelo Mbane
Image: SAPS

A Northern Cape woman has been found by police in Lephalale, Limpopo, after being missing for 10 days. 

On Tuesday, Kagisho police appealed for public assistance to locate 56-year-old Gladys Boitumelo Mbane from the Retswelele area, in Galeshewe.

Mbane had last been seen on Wednesday May 17 driving her silver Ford Fiesta motor vehicle out of her yard.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Timothy Sam confirmed on Saturday Mbane had been found and reunited with her family.

Sam said Mbane was spotted by police officers in Lephalale who discovered she had been reported missing and informed the investigating officer.

“Det Sgt Donna Palm travelled to Lephalale to fetch her and she is now safely reunited with her family. The police will provide psychosocial assistance to the family,” said Sam.

TimesLIVE

