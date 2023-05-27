Gary Van Niekerk takes over Nelson Mandela Bay mayorship

Northern Alliance councillor Gary Van Niekerk was elected Nelson Mandela Bay's newest mayor on Friday.

He is the city's third mayor since the 2021 local government elections.

Van Niekerk went up against DA councillor Retief Odendaal, who was booted from the position earlier.

Van Niekerk won with 64 votes against Odendaal's 55.

Odendaal was earlier voted out as mayor during the chaotic council meeting.

After he was removed, Odendaal was nominated to contest his former position but failed to secure the post.

HeraldLIVE