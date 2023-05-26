King Shaka International Airport says there was no interruption to operations or harm to passengers and staff at the airport after a fire alarm went off on Friday- for the second time in one month.
The airport, in a statement, said a fire alarm was set off at 3.17pm.
“The system picked up smoke due to a double-knock activation of smoke sensors in one of our retailer shops. The system activated in line with the system design for detection of fire in the specific zone.
“The design is in line with the fire protection design protocols. We can confirm that there was no harm to our passengers and staff. Further to this, there was no interruption to our operations.”
The airport apologised to passengers and visitors for any “unnecessary concern” this may have caused.
“We urge our passengers to continue to observe all emergency protocols while visiting our airport,” it said.
At the beginning of May, the airport was forced to briefly evacuate the building after a fire alarm went off.
It said the fire alarm was not part of any planned drill or fire but was due to “a double activation of smoke sensors in an unoccupied and locked area within the terminal building”.
At the time, the airport said it was upgrading its fire detection system which is nearing the end of its expected operating lifespan.
TimesLIVE
Fire alarm goes off for second time in one month at King Shaka airport
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
