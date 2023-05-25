Containerised solar photovoltaic (PV) cell systems with battery storage will be rolled out to some towns in a pilot project in the Western Cape to reduce the effects of loadshedding.
Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape energy council this week with mayors from several municipalities to discuss the initiative.
“Our aim with this project is to pilot how we can speedily install containerised solar PV cells with battery storage which would stop loadshedding in these towns,” said Winde.
“We would like to see these projects launched as soon as possible. It is encouraging to see so many of our municipalities working with us as the Western Cape government and taking the initiative to address the affect of the worsening blackouts on our citizens and economy.”
Municipalities must meet specific criteria to qualify and their technical capabilities will be scrutinised before the municipalities are chosen and announced in June.
Pilot project using 'containerised solar plants' will ease loadshedding pain in Western Cape towns
Image: 123RF/malp
Containerised solar photovoltaic (PV) cell systems with battery storage will be rolled out to some towns in a pilot project in the Western Cape to reduce the effects of loadshedding.
Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape energy council this week with mayors from several municipalities to discuss the initiative.
“Our aim with this project is to pilot how we can speedily install containerised solar PV cells with battery storage which would stop loadshedding in these towns,” said Winde.
“We would like to see these projects launched as soon as possible. It is encouraging to see so many of our municipalities working with us as the Western Cape government and taking the initiative to address the affect of the worsening blackouts on our citizens and economy.”
Municipalities must meet specific criteria to qualify and their technical capabilities will be scrutinised before the municipalities are chosen and announced in June.
BRIDGETT MAJOLA, KANYA XUNDU AND POOJA PUNDIT | Green bonds can help SA achieve sustainable renewable energy targets
“Each town is unique in electricity needs and system requirements and we will be breaking new ground as electrical systems are designed and implemented,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.
“The department will provide technical and project management support to these municipalities.
“We believe it is the responsibility of the [Western Cape government] to invest in infrastructure and systems that will enable the private sector to flourish and support local governments with their mandate to provide basic and essential services to our residents.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos