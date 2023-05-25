ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude, also a member of the section 194 committee, said the committee agreed to adjourn to give Mkhwebane time to sort out her legal issues with the public protector’s office.
Mkhwebane gets new lawyers for parliamentary inquiry
The solicitor-general has appointed a new legal team to represent suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Parliament’s chief legal adviser Zuraya Adhikarie revealed that new lawyers have been secured for Mkhwebane after her previous team withdrew from the process.
“The solicitor-general has secured the services of a new legal firm of attorneys to brief counsel, and the public protector has indicated she wants to retain Adv Mpofu. The new briefing team is now on board because her previous lawyers have withdrawn,” Adhikarie told the National Assembly programme committee on Thursday.
The work of the section 194 committee came to a halt last week to allow Mkhwebane to find new lawyers to represent her in the inquiry. The last committee meeting was on May 17.
The process has experienced several delays, first due to the public protector office running out of funds for Mkhwebane’s legal representation. When the funds were secured, the committee heard that Mkhwebane’s lawyers were no longer available.
