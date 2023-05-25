Gauteng health department responds on fate of bursary nursing students

This new determination, the department said, has financial implications for it “as the bursary benefits were to only fund the students’ academic programmes”.
It went on to say the students' demand that the stipend they received for the duration be extended until they have written their exams is impossible to meet as it would constitute “irregular expenditure”.
“It does not comply with the Public Finance Management Act and the demand is over and above the fact that their bursary benefits, including monthly allowances, were extended before as a result of Covid-related disruptions of their academic programme.
“Unfortunately, the department does not have over R8m to cover the costs of extending the period of the 167 final-year students on bursary contract. The total budgetary implications are that it will cost the department about R77m when considering three cohorts of students on bursary contract.
“The precedent created by the demand of the final-year students has implications for the next cohorts. What is done to these final year students must be done to the remaining cohorts.”
It said concerns about the contractual obligations to serve back the department for the years it funded their studies was not contested.
“This matter will be communicated to the students using channels agreed with them after due consideration of the new regulatory pronouncements by SANC. The department has not yet taken any decision to release them once licensed and registered.”
The Gauteng department of health has hit back at a “misrepresentation of facts” on the future of nursing students it gave bursaries to.
It was reported on Monday that 100 nursing students' futures were in limbo after the department said it did not have funds to place them for community service and absorb them for employment.
The students from the Gauteng College of Nursing R.171 programme began their studies in 2020 and were given bursaries by the department. They were the first group in the three-year nursing programme introduced in 2020.
In a statement on Wednesday, the department said it was concerned by media reports and wanted to set the record straight.
“The R.171 nursing students studying at the Gauteng College of Nursing have this month completed their three-year study programme which was fully funded by the department.
“The students are awaiting their licentiate exams which will take place in November 2023, about six months after completion of their academic programme. The South African Nursing Council [SANC] stipulates that the duration of the study programme for R.171 nursing students is three years full-time. At the end of the three years, the students will not have to undergo community service but are subjected to a licentiate exam with SANC, which regulates their profession.”
