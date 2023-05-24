×

Cold front heading for Western and Eastern Cape

By TIMESLIVE - 24 May 2023 - 12:16
General wet and windy conditions will accompany the cold front expected to make landfall on Thursday in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rsndetre

A well-defined cold front is forecast to make landfall on Thursday, bringing wet, windy and chilly weather to the Western and Eastern Cape.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) expects a significant drop in temperatures extending into Friday.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10°C in places over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa region of the Northern Cape and over the interior of the Western Cape.    General wet and windy conditions will accompany the cold front,” Saws said in its travellers' forecast. 

There is a low likelihood that heavy (30-40mm) rain is possible over the mountainous areas of the Cape metropole and southern parts of the Cape Winelands. 

