Seipati Matshete’s life has been changed following repair surgery to his upper lip.
The two-year-old whose family is originally from Limpopo and live in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, is among 23 people who underwent life-changing cleft palate operations on Monday.
His father, Godfrey Matshete, said he was happy that his son had finally got the lip operation after a year-and-a-half wait.
He said the family had not known what was wrong with him until his son was taken to a doctor. “My son had a cleft palate which affected his speech. When he was being breastfed, the milk would come out of his nose, and we went to doctors who told us he had a cleft palate.
“I went to the Witbank Hospital to seek help and I’m glad my son was operated on. I can now hear words that come out of his mouth clearly. I’m very happy,” Matshete told Sowetan outside Rob Ferriera Hospital in Mbombela where the operations were done.
Another patient, Mahlatse Mathebula, 27, from Hazyview, told Sowetan that she was born with a cleft palate, as were her two children aged one and three.
Cleft palate surgeries bring back smiles to 23 patients
Mpumalanga health department joins hands with Operation Smile SA
Image: Mandla Khoza
Seipati Matshete’s life has been changed following repair surgery to his upper lip.
The two-year-old whose family is originally from Limpopo and live in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, is among 23 people who underwent life-changing cleft palate operations on Monday.
His father, Godfrey Matshete, said he was happy that his son had finally got the lip operation after a year-and-a-half wait.
He said the family had not known what was wrong with him until his son was taken to a doctor. “My son had a cleft palate which affected his speech. When he was being breastfed, the milk would come out of his nose, and we went to doctors who told us he had a cleft palate.
“I went to the Witbank Hospital to seek help and I’m glad my son was operated on. I can now hear words that come out of his mouth clearly. I’m very happy,” Matshete told Sowetan outside Rob Ferriera Hospital in Mbombela where the operations were done.
Another patient, Mahlatse Mathebula, 27, from Hazyview, told Sowetan that she was born with a cleft palate, as were her two children aged one and three.
Image: Mandla Khoza
“I took the step when I was thinking [that being] this old I could not be helped much, but they did an operation, and that is why you can hear me clearly when I’m speaking now. The three-year-old is now able to smile and close his mouth. I’m very happy. I was not able to afford such an operation, and as we speak the young one was operated on on Sunday. He’s recuperating now. When he sees me, he smiles,” said Matsebula.
The provincial department of health said the operations were done as part of a three-year contract with Operation Smile South Africa.
MEC Sasekani Manzini said though they had operated on 23 people, a total of 34 people had lined up for the operation but some were found to have comorbidities.
“The organisation will be assisting us [with the operations] and our doctors will be gaining experience. Mpumalanga is a rural province and attracting specialists is a problem but we believe that we will [be able to do that] in future.
“We are calling on the community to bring children and elders [with cleft palates] to make sure that they get their smiles back,” said Manzini.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Monaisa's sculpturing skills bring confidence to scarred women
Series of cleft lip surgeries to give kids perfect smiles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos