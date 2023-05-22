Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's South African identity document during a press briefing on Monday morning.
“I've obtained permission from Thabo Bester in writing to show his identity card,” said Motsoaledi.
He said Bester was issued with a birth certificate on May 15 2023, which is required to receive a South African identity card.
When he showed Bester's ID, some numbers were hidden for security purposes.
“For security reasons we obscured some numbers. The first six numbers of an ID are your birth date, and that rarely is shared with many people. The seventh one shows your gender. Females share numbers from 0 to 4 and males from 5 to 9.
“The last three numbers denote whether you are a South African.
“We don't think it is fair to show anybody's ID number publicly, even if he gives permission.”
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport': Motsaledi
WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport': Motsaledi
According to Motsaledi, Dr Nandipha Magadumana's South African passport - which is still valid until 2027 - should be revoked.
"The department of home affairs has obtained legal advice that there are strong legal grounds to revoke the passport of Dr. Nandipha. That firm action must be taken to that effect. She no longer deserves to be having it," said Motsaledi.
