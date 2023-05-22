Two escapees from Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) have been rearrested and are behind bars again after escaping in October last year.
Singabakho Nxumalo, correctional services spokesperson, said Nhamo Muyambo and Francis Chitho are confirmed to be behind bars.
“They were rearrested on May 21 2023 at eMpindweni settlement in Umthatha. The two are part of the seven who escaped from Grahamstown Correctional Centre on October 18 2022, where they were awaiting sentencing for charges related to rhino poaching.
“This rearrest means only Luvuyo September and Bennard Kwarrile remain at large. It has to be emphasised that escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence and those aiding such acts will be spared no mercy,” said Nxumalo.
Assistance from community members, police and other law enforcement agencies was instrumental in the rearrests.
TimesLIVE
Two escapees from Makhanda rearrested
Image: screenshot
Two escapees from Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) have been rearrested and are behind bars again after escaping in October last year.
Singabakho Nxumalo, correctional services spokesperson, said Nhamo Muyambo and Francis Chitho are confirmed to be behind bars.
“They were rearrested on May 21 2023 at eMpindweni settlement in Umthatha. The two are part of the seven who escaped from Grahamstown Correctional Centre on October 18 2022, where they were awaiting sentencing for charges related to rhino poaching.
“This rearrest means only Luvuyo September and Bennard Kwarrile remain at large. It has to be emphasised that escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence and those aiding such acts will be spared no mercy,” said Nxumalo.
Assistance from community members, police and other law enforcement agencies was instrumental in the rearrests.
TimesLIVE
Escaped convicted rapist caught while another at large in EC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos