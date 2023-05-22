It might be a runny stomach, but don’t take that chance, the Gauteng department of health has warned as an outbreak of Diarrhoeal disease hits north of Pretoria.
Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has advised people to visit their nearest health facilities if they experience nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.
What to do?
Wash and/or sanitise your hands regularly especially after using the bathrooms and changing nappies;
Boil your water before you drink it; and
Go to your nearest healthcare facility for any information you might need on the disease.
What not to do
Do not drink water from rivers or streams;
Do not swim in rivers or streams; and
Do not drink any untreated water without boiling it.
Public urged to take diarrhoea signs seriously
Health MEC advises people to visit hospitals when experiencing symptoms
Image: Freddy Mavunda
‘I saw my granny suffer until she died in hospital’
