South Africa

Public urged to take diarrhoea signs seriously

Health MEC advises people to visit hospitals when experiencing symptoms

22 May 2023 - 07:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
Image: Freddy Mavunda

It might be a runny stomach, but don’t take that chance, the Gauteng department of health has warned as an outbreak of Diarrhoeal disease hits north of Pretoria.

Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has advised people to visit their nearest health facilities if they experience nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.

What to do?

Wash and/or sanitise your hands regularly especially after using the bathrooms and changing nappies; 

Boil your water before you drink it; and

Go to your nearest healthcare facility for any information you might need on the disease.

What not to do

Do not drink water from rivers or streams;

Do not swim in rivers or streams; and

Do not drink any untreated water without boiling it.

