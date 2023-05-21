'They were unrecognisable', says Mamelodi CPF head after brutal killing of four alleged Boko Haram gang members
Mamelodi east community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Eddie Mnguni on Sunday described the brutal killing of four suspected Boko Haram gang members as “horrendous”.
The four were shot and reportedly crushed to death in the streets of Mamelodi in Tshwane on Friday.
“It was a brutal killing. We learnt they were members of the well-known Boko Haram. It is still a mystery who killed them and police are still investigating,” said Mnguni.
“They were not recognisable- that scene was horrendous,” he added.
Mnguni said it was scary for the community as such killings are happening in broad daylight.
“People are being assassinated and some are still wondering who is next. Random people are being killed and the community is very vulnerable and scared of being caught in the crossfire. We are pleading with whoever is responsible: you can't murder four people in a day. They have parents and children,” he said.
Mnguni also cautioned people against circulating pictures of brutal murders.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police are investigating the attack.
Masondo said police were called to a scene at the corner of Dinamo and Aphane Streets in Mamelodi.
“Upon arrival at the scene, they found four males with gunshot wounds. All the victims were certified dead at the scene. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. Police have opened a case of murder for investigation,” he said.
The Boko Haram surfaced some years ago when they reportedly began demanding “protection money” of R300 or more from mainly foreign shops owners.
