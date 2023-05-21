'They were unrecognisable', says Mamelodi CPF head after brutal killing of four alleged Boko Haram gang members

Mamelodi east community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Eddie Mnguni on Sunday described the brutal killing of four suspected Boko Haram gang members as “horrendous”.

The four were shot and reportedly crushed to death in the streets of Mamelodi in Tshwane on Friday.

“It was a brutal killing. We learnt they were members of the well-known Boko Haram. It is still a mystery who killed them and police are still investigating,” said Mnguni.

“They were not recognisable- that scene was horrendous,” he added.

Mnguni said it was scary for the community as such killings are happening in broad daylight.