South Africa

Stage 5 and 3 loadshedding for the week

21 May 2023 - 15:57
Eskom has announced that stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Monday, followed by stage 5 load-shedding from 4 pm until 5 am on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday afternoon until 5am on Monday, Eskom announced.

Stage 3 loadshedding will then be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by stage 5 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

The power utility said this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Eskom's breakdowns are currently at 16,486MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,817MW.

According to Eskom, in the last 24 hours, a generation unit at Duvha power station was taken out of service due to a breakdown.

“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Tutuka and two generating units at Hendrina power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints. The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” it said.

The power utility said an update will be provided as soon as any significant change occur.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of loadshedding,” Eskom said.

eThekwini will resume normal loadshedding schedules from next week — What you need to know

From May 25, eThekwini will no longer have reduced levels of loadshedding as the municipality introduces a new and revised power cut schedule.
3 days ago

