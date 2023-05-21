The documents can either be uploaded online on the admissions system or submitted physically to the school(s) selected during the application.
Gauteng education department unveils new 2024 online admissions process for grades 1 and 8
Image: Supplied/GDE
The 2024 online admissions process for grades 1 and 8 will open on June 15 at 8am and close on July 14 at midnight.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Sunday outlined the application and placement process for online admissions.
Chiloane said the admissions will follow a single application process, meaning parents and guardians applying for grades 1 and 8 will all apply at the same time. Offers will also be issued at the same time during the placement process.
Chiloane said the system has been improved and will operate much better than it did in the previous year.
Parents have been urged to follow through with the processes until completion.
“During the application period, applicants will be required to create login credentials (username and password) which they will use to access the online admissions system. Once applicants have gained access to the system, they must begin with the registration process and ensure they follow each application step correctly,” Chiloane said.
Motshekga: Registration problems in Gauteng 'didn't come with the online admissions system'
He said in every step, there will be constant communication through an SMS.
Chiloane advised against using internet cafes, saying they are not reliable.
“We have set up walking centres at our district offices and schools for parents to be able to walk in and do these applications,” he said.
Parents have been encouraged to use the home address within the school feeder zone application option to see schools with feeder zones that cover their home address.
“To increase the chances of placement closer to the parent's home address, parents should select schools with feeder zones that cover the parent’s home address. Parents are encouraged to apply to a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools for each learner. Parents must remember to read and accept the terms and conditions.”
Chiloane assured that all schools will remain open and accessible on the system for applications during the application period.
He said placements will be based on placement criteria and availability of spaces in line with school capacity.
Documents required include parents' and children's IDs or passports and proof of home address.
