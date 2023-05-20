×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man who 'tried to swindle' taxman out of R8.6m to crunch numbers in court

20 May 2023 - 11:45
A Gauteng man accused of submitting bogus documents to Sars in an R8.6m claim has been summoned to court by the Hawks. Stock photo.
A Gauteng man accused of submitting bogus documents to Sars in an R8.6m claim has been summoned to court by the Hawks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A 50-year-old man is to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to fraudulently claim R8.6m from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The man, said to have submitted bogus documents to Sars, was slapped with a summons by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) this week. Spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect is to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on June 20 on fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act charges.

“It is alleged that the suspect submitted false documents at Sars during the 2016 tax period. Furthermore, he claimed to be a director of a reputable printing company in Johannesburg,” said Nkwalase.

“The vigilance of Sars' officials detected inconsistencies that would have caused a loss of R8.6m had it not been uncovered.

“A case was opened and handed to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Germiston for further handling. Preliminary exploration revealed that the suspect was never a director of the company.”

TimesLIVE

Minister Gungubele upbeat about Post Office despite 17 years of plummeting finances

According to the Post Office the entity last made profits in 2004 and the decline in its revenue started in 2006, about 17 years ago.
News
4 weeks ago

Thuli Madonsela: Dear minister of electricity, give us an emergency solution

Thuli Madonsela has shared her struggles with power outages and load-shedding.
News
4 weeks ago

Tshwane owes taxman R4.7bn dating back to 11 years ago

The City of Tshwane owes the SA Revenue Service (Sars) R4.7bn in outstanding taxes for a contract awarded more than a decade ago.
News
1 month ago

NSFAS paid R5.1bn to students who did not qualify for a loan

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) paid just over R5.1bn to "unqualifying" students between 2018 and 2021.
News
1 month ago

Former Sars manager charged with tax fraud

A former Eastern Cape Sars manager has been charged with allegedly cheating on his taxes to the tune of R2m.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people