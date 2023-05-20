×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four women arrested for claiming R285,000 in Sassa grants for ‘ghost’ children

20 May 2023 - 12:17
The Hawks have arrested four Mpumalanga women for allegedly claiming R284,888 from Sassa for 'ghost' children. Stock photo.
The Hawks have arrested four Mpumalanga women for allegedly claiming R284,888 from Sassa for 'ghost' children. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

The Hawks have swooped on four women accused of claiming more than R284,000 in South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants for “ghost” children.

Nonhlanhla Patricia Madalane, 35, Prudence Letsiwe Nkosi, 30, Tswapelo Prudence Masuku, 31, and Nelile Shiba, 28, were hauled before the Mbombela (Nelspruit) magistrate's court in Mpumalanga to answer to fraud and theft charges on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the four accused registered non-existing ‘ghost’ children on the Sassa database using false and forged birth certificates through misrepresentation to claim undue funds,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“These activities prejudiced and also caused Sassa an actual loss of R284,888.”

TimesLIVE

Got a Sassa gold card? Here’s what you should know about its expiry

The South African Social Security Agency has made a U-turn on the renewal of expired gold cards, saying beneficiaries can use the cards until ...
News
1 week ago

Former post office manager bust for 'R1.2m Sassa fraud'

A former post office manager is to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency of R1.2m.
News
3 weeks ago

Sassa apologises for issues with gold card replacements

The South African Social Security Agency has apologised to grants recipients for problems relating to the replacement of expired gold cards.
News
1 month ago

Post Office liquidation: Sassa says beneficiaries will get their grants

South African Social Security Agency spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has assured beneficiaries they will still be able to get their grants.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people