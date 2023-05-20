The Hawks have swooped on four women accused of claiming more than R284,000 in South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants for “ghost” children.
Nonhlanhla Patricia Madalane, 35, Prudence Letsiwe Nkosi, 30, Tswapelo Prudence Masuku, 31, and Nelile Shiba, 28, were hauled before the Mbombela (Nelspruit) magistrate's court in Mpumalanga to answer to fraud and theft charges on Thursday.
“It is alleged that the four accused registered non-existing ‘ghost’ children on the Sassa database using false and forged birth certificates through misrepresentation to claim undue funds,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“These activities prejudiced and also caused Sassa an actual loss of R284,888.”
TimesLIVE
Four women arrested for claiming R285,000 in Sassa grants for ‘ghost’ children
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
TimesLIVE
