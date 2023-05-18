Acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim is briefing the media on Thursday as stage 6 loadshedding continues.
Cassim will host the Eskom State of the System media briefing where the power utility's management team will provide details of the company’s operational performance with the primary focus on the winter outlook, the embattled state owned company said.
WATCH LIVE | Higher stages of loadshedding? Eskom management briefs media on what to expect in winter
LISTEN | National blackout unlikely, but don't be naive
