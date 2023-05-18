The Mbombela high court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to two life terms for murdering a police officer and her sister.
Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune was on Thursday convicted on two counts of murder after a May 15 2022 incident, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“The suspect arrived at his girlfriend Sgt Marcia Mazibuko's house driving a blue BMW and had a quarrel with her. He took out a firearm and Mazibuko ran out of the house and got into the accused’s vehicle.
“The accused followed her and shot at her multiple times through the car window. The accused then ran back into the house where he shot Pretty Mazibuko, who was the police officer's sister. The accused fled the scene. The two victims were taken to the clinic, where they were both pronounced dead.”
Nkune was arrested in Springs in August for a separate murder of another woman which he allegedly committed during that month in Sundra, Mpumalanga.
He was transported to Nelspruit where he appeared in court for the matter.
“Nkune appeared in court until his case was postponed to May 18 where he pleaded guilty on the two counts of murder and was sentenced,” Mogale said.
TimesLIVE
Two life terms for man who killed a policewoman and her sister
Image: 123RF
The Mbombela high court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to two life terms for murdering a police officer and her sister.
Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune was on Thursday convicted on two counts of murder after a May 15 2022 incident, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“The suspect arrived at his girlfriend Sgt Marcia Mazibuko's house driving a blue BMW and had a quarrel with her. He took out a firearm and Mazibuko ran out of the house and got into the accused’s vehicle.
“The accused followed her and shot at her multiple times through the car window. The accused then ran back into the house where he shot Pretty Mazibuko, who was the police officer's sister. The accused fled the scene. The two victims were taken to the clinic, where they were both pronounced dead.”
Nkune was arrested in Springs in August for a separate murder of another woman which he allegedly committed during that month in Sundra, Mpumalanga.
He was transported to Nelspruit where he appeared in court for the matter.
“Nkune appeared in court until his case was postponed to May 18 where he pleaded guilty on the two counts of murder and was sentenced,” Mogale said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos