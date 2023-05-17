×

South Africa

Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA

By Motoring Reporter and AASA - 17 May 2023 - 11:52
Commenting on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) says lower international product prices are the reason behind the predicted decreases.
Image: Supplied

Despite recent rand weakness, the fuel outlook for June remains positive, with significant reductions in all fuels likely in June.

“The weaker rand/US dollar exchange rate though, is taking away from the forecast decreases, which would have been more significant had the rand been stronger. As it stands, both grades of petrol are heading for decreases of around R1/l, while the decreases to diesel are standing at around R1.30/l. Importantly, the data is showing that illuminating paraffin, which is such an important fuel at this time of the year, is headed for a decrease of around 80c.”

The association added that any decreases are welcome and will bring relief to cash-strapped consumers. If realised, they will bring prices down to rates last seen in February.

“These decreases are positive and will ease pressure on our economy and on consumers. Of course, this is only one indicator, and we cannot ignore higher interest rates and food prices, but a decrease to fuel costs will make a difference to many,” the AA said. 

The association notes that the outlook for June is made mid-month and will change before the official adjustment for the month is made. 

“Nonetheless, we remain confident that significant decreases will be seen to fuel prices for June,” it added.

