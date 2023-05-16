×

South Africa

KZN police commissioner warns police vehicles belong to communities

By Mfundo Mkhize - 16 May 2023 - 09:11
The new vehicles at the handover ceremony.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned police members that serious “consequence management” would be meted out to those who abuse police vehicles.

“These are not your vehicles, they belong to the communities. They are meant to serve them,” said Mkhwanazi.

He was speaking at Truro sports grounds in Pietermaritzburg, where he officiated at the handover of 188 new vehicles, including tow trucks and motorbikes, to stations and units during a parade.

Community members often lament the shortage of police vehicles.

This is worsened by vehicles kept in workshops for lengthy periods for repairs.

Mkhwanazi said the new vehicles should ensure a swift and reliable service to the people of the province.

“The misuse of these resources will be met with strict application and consequence management measures,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police vehicles should never leave their sectors so they are available when needed.

