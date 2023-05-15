Mpumalanga police are seeking help to arrest two men who robbed bus passengers of their money and cellphones on Sunday morning.
According to the police, two men who pretended to be passengers forcefully stopped the driver of a Buscor vehicle at Swalala in Masoyi, near Hazyview, at around 5:10am on Sunday and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and then also robbed passengers.
“According to the information at our disposal, the two men pretended to be commuters. At Swalala bus stop they forced the driver to stop and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone at gunpoint and also proceeded to rob the passengers of money and cellphones before fleeing on foot.
"We are investigating a case of armed robbery and no one has been arrested yet. We are asking the community to help us catch these men and any information provided will be treated with secrecy,” said Mpumalanga spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
One passenger who spoke to Sowetan said they were not aware that the driver was being robbed until the men turned on them.
“We saw the bus stopping and we thought the driver was picking up some passengers but he was being robbed. When the men turned to us we shivered and gave them our cellphones and they searched our bags and took money. One man was pointing the gun at us while the other one kept on collecting our belongings. I was scared because a gun was pointed at my face,” said commuter Silvia Mokoena.
Mdhluli said anyone with information that could help in the apprehension of the two men could contact their nearest police station.
How gunmen robbed bus passengers
Two assailants sought for robbery in Mpumalanga
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Mpumalanga police are seeking help to arrest two men who robbed bus passengers of their money and cellphones on Sunday morning.
According to the police, two men who pretended to be passengers forcefully stopped the driver of a Buscor vehicle at Swalala in Masoyi, near Hazyview, at around 5:10am on Sunday and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and then also robbed passengers.
“According to the information at our disposal, the two men pretended to be commuters. At Swalala bus stop they forced the driver to stop and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone at gunpoint and also proceeded to rob the passengers of money and cellphones before fleeing on foot.
"We are investigating a case of armed robbery and no one has been arrested yet. We are asking the community to help us catch these men and any information provided will be treated with secrecy,” said Mpumalanga spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
One passenger who spoke to Sowetan said they were not aware that the driver was being robbed until the men turned on them.
“We saw the bus stopping and we thought the driver was picking up some passengers but he was being robbed. When the men turned to us we shivered and gave them our cellphones and they searched our bags and took money. One man was pointing the gun at us while the other one kept on collecting our belongings. I was scared because a gun was pointed at my face,” said commuter Silvia Mokoena.
Mdhluli said anyone with information that could help in the apprehension of the two men could contact their nearest police station.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos