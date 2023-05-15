Paramedics rushed to the scene where a woman was shot outside a primary school in Berea West in Durban on Monday afternoon.
"ALS Paramedics are mobile to an incident which has taken place outside a junior primary school in the Berea West area, west of Durban. Initial reports are that a woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is in a critical condition," ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.
He said updates would follow.
The incident comes less than two days after Pietermaritzburg gospel singer Delana Cader Rawlins was shot dead in her car by a man known to her.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Durban woman shot outside primary school
Image: 123RF
