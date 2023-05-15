×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula seeks to have murder charges withdrawn

15 May 2023 - 09:45
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who is charged with her murder on November 27, in what initially appeared to be a robbery.
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who is charged with her murder on November 27, in what initially appeared to be a robbery.
Image: FACEBOOK

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula will have to wait almost two weeks to learn whether his application to have the murder charge against him withdrawn is successful.

Kula, 34, is charged with murdering his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, North West, in November last year. 

National Prosecuting Authority North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the defence brought an application to have the murder charge struck off the roll.

“They argued his rights were not explained to him and this can be used against him in a subsequent trial. They questioned the charges levelled against their client.

Case of ANC MP accused of killing his wife postponed after technical glitches

The Orkney magistrate’s court has postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to next Wednesday for his attorney to present an application to ...
News
3 weeks ago

“The prosecutor, advocate Phuti Sekoadi, opposed the application and argued the matter is still under investigation and the charges are properly drafted, as they are in line with the evidence in the docket. He explained when investigations are completed, the state will decide whether the charges should be amended,” Mamothame said.

Sekoadi urged the court to dismiss the application as it had no bearing on the charges against the accused.

“Kula is expected back in court on May 22, when judgment is expected to be passed,” Mamothame said.

Meanwhile, Mamothame said an application submitted to the office of the North West director of public prosecutions for Kula's case to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature, was still being processed.

“Investigations are nearing completion as the state prepares for trial.”

Police reports showed Kula’s wife was killed in what seemed to be a robbery.

ANC MP accused of killing his wife fails in bail appeal bid

The ANC MP was denied bail earlier this month which he tried to challenge at North West High Court
News
2 months ago

“She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object used has not been recovered,” Mamothame said.

Kula told police he was not at home when the incident occurred.

After thorough investigation by police, Kula was arrested on January 20 and charged with murder. 

The North West High Court granted him R50,000 bail in April.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel