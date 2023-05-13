Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz 1st round

The 1st round of the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz will see 32 schools from across Gauteng battle it out for their share of R200,000.

After today’s grueling 7-hour knock-out stages, only 16 schools will advance to the next round of the competition, next Saturday.

The overall winning school will walk-away with R50,000 while the 1st and 2nd runner-up will take home R30,000 and R15,000 respectively. Learners can also look forward to loads of additional sponsored prizes which will be given away as well.