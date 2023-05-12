×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Parliament asked to act against minister

Nxesi's 'rented black' comment rattles DA's feathers

By Sinesipho Schrieber - 12 May 2023 - 07:57
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi caused a stir in parliament with his comments.
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi caused a stir in parliament with his comments.
Image: Jairus Mmutle

“If you are a black person still defending the DA, you are like a rented black.”

These are the words of employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi which parliament has been asked to act against.   

The 2023/24 department of employment and labour budget vote debate in parliament descended into chaos this week after DA MP Michael Cardo referred to the ANC as a “so-called party of liberation” during his speech, criticising Nxesi's department.

Cardo’s utterances ruffled the feathers of ANC members and Nxesi, in his responses to the debate, spent most of his time reacting to the comments, saying they were “overboard”.  

“We have been too nice to you and now your tails are up in the air because we chose peace instead of war. What you are trying to do now? You are forcing us to be more radical,” he said. 

Nxesi said the DA was enjoying the gains of democracy that was “brought” by the governing party and yet it was undermining the ANC. 

14:00-15:00

“There will come a time when you will regret this resistance. Our people have been too tolerant on many issues, including the issues of land and empowerment we are talking about,” Nxesi said.  

He called African people supporting the opposition party “rented black[s]”. 

Cardo said: “The ANC might have inherited a terrible legacy from apartheid, but through a combination of corruption, cadre deployment and cack-handedness, it has compounded [rather than conquered] the sins of the past.” 

House chairperson Madala David Ntombela was requested to listen to the minister's recorded comments, scrutinise and act against Nxesi.

TimesLIVE

DA calls for fraud-accused Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account

The DA caucus in the Johannesburg council has called for newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he ...
News
3 days ago

Nine Gauteng hospitals without permanent CEOs, says DA

The DA in Gauteng has raised concern about the lack of permanent CEOs at nine of 37 public hospitals in the province, which are being run by acting ...
News
3 days ago

Jozi mayor denies allegations he conned Soweto residents

DA Joburg caucus leader Mpho Phalatse said she would “be bringing these allegations to the attention of the SAPS for further investigation along with ...
News
4 days ago

Mpho Phalatse denies waging personal vendetta against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse has denied waging a personal vendetta against newly-elected Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying she's acting on ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...