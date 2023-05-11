UKZN ropes in 'stockpiling queen' to help students break toxic relationship with money

Ndelu believes it’s time for South Africans to start talking openly and honestly to prevent a repeat of mistakes already made, which include heavy indebtedness, heavy reliance on debt and a general toxic relationship with money.
“These money conversations are long overdue. I shouldn’t have had two clothing accounts I couldn’t afford, but right now I am ensuring that my daughter and her peers are wiser about money than I was at their age,” Ndelu said.
“I am starting the conversation with students because they are most vulnerable, but also it’s the right time for them to learn as they begin their adult lives.
“I know it’s a complicated subject that cannot be finished in one day, but it’s a conversation that must start at home, between friends and even at work.”
She said South Africans were going through a lot and “it’s mostly the usual stuff of living from hand to mouth with no consideration for tomorrow.
“We see it with people in informal employment and even civil servants. If you can go around and check on civil servants who retired within the past 10 years, they are flat broke right now because there is little or no planning for tomorrow and that’s a direct result of failing to talk about money.
“Then there is the abuse of adult children who have recently gained employment and have a payslip and a clean credit record. I have heard the most horrendous stories of people being forced to take care of families, take out loans on behalf of the family, build a house and more, but when it’s time for payment they find themselves alone.
South Africa’s “stockpiling queen” Ncumisa Ndelu wants students to break the cycle of toxic relationships with money.
Her Facebook group, 1 Family 1 Stockpile, with more than 479,000 members who stockpile groceries in their homes, has partnered with the University of KwaZulu-Natal in a first-ever money conversation event.
This first round of the conversation on Monday is aimed at bringing together young people from all walks of life to discuss money matters.
“There is also the question of financial institutions granting interns loans. How do you give a loan to someone who is on a short-term contract and receives a stipend?
“It’s a lot that we need to address as a country, but it starts with us having honest conversations about money,” Ndelu said.
The event, made possible by Facebook and Global Giving, will feature a variety of speakers who share Ndelu’s vision of South Africans building new and healthier relationships and starting constructive habits with money.
“Students will have the opportunity to learn from experts, gain realistic insights into money management and engage in thought-provoking discussions about money,” she added.
The event will take place at the Westville campus and will be live-streamed on Facebook.
