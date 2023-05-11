Tourism stakeholders aim to make Durban the hottest place to be

Ross Volk, MD of MSC South Africa, said more than 110,000 passengers would use its ships, an increase on last year’s 108,000.
“The downstream impact is incredible. We do 36 to 40 trips a year out of Durban up to Mozambique. This is major sector of the hub for MSC. It’s also a major conduit of getting guests through,” said Volk.
The company has invested R300m into the cruise terminal in Durban and is planning a further R30m expansion.
Deputy head of Durban Tourism Winile Mntungwa said they planned to up the ante in wooing visitors to the coastal city.
“We sat back and thought what could be a new way of approaching things and a recovery plan. We have engaged more collaboratively. We have realised that we cannot do it on our own but rather lets have trade partners,” she said.
“We are working with our small businesses to improve and adapt for new ways of doing business. The way in which the consumers view travel has changed. It’s important for us to adapt and be relevant.”
This move is also aimed at ensuring the sector is competitive, said Mntungwa, adding that at least nine community tourism organisations continue to benefit.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic derailed route development plans at King Shaka International Airport which saw it lose British Airways, causing a major dent to tourism in the province.
This is according to the CEO of Dube Trade Port, Hamish Erskine.
“This came after the airport had registered the highest ever performance in 2019. This literally got switched off in one night. But that was not just us — it was all over the world,” he said.
Erskine was speaking at a round table discussion hosted by Durban Tourism under the theme “Durban on a rise”.
He recalled how he was at pains to think about what the recovery plan would look like. He remained optimistic that by 2024/2025 the airport would return to 2019 numbers.
Three new airlines had recently made the airport their home, he said. “We launched Harare, Lusaka and Eswatini last week. The regional connectivity is coming back.”
About 6,000 delegates have gathered at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli convention centre for the three-day Africa's Travel Indaba aimed at boosting tourism on the continent.
Erskine said every aircraft that touches down at King Shaka brings with it jobs.
Some time back they set up a route development committee, he said. “To start a new route is an extremely expensive exercise. Aircraft are huge consumers of fuel and salaries. You have to make sure that the destination is attractive and users on both ends are able to sustain that route. If you lose that route, it’s very hard to get back.”
Last year the city adopted an ambitious visitor marketing strategy, which was a revival of the strategy adopted pre-Covid.
“It’s also about mapping a way forward as to where we want to go as the city. What are the key points and where should we improve? From catalytic projects to mixed-use zones, new shopping centres, hotels or new township lounges,” said Mntungwa.
Umlazi’s Max’s Lifestyle is one of the trailblazers which continues to punch above its weight, she said. During the pandemic the upmarket lounge underwent a massive facelift. One of its new features includes a conference facility accommodating over 300 people.
“In rural Inanda there is now a new boutique hotel. That speaks to the collaboration and inclusiveness of SMMEs,” she added.
The tourism trade show ends on Thursday.
