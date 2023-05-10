“An argument ensued between Swanepoel and Motsatsing's mother, 52. Swanepoel took out a firearm and shot Motsatsing, 29, her mother and their daughter.
Two life terms for North West man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mom
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
A North West man who murdered his former girlfriend and her mother, and shot his daughter and the woman's brother, has been slapped with two life terms and two 10-year jail terms.
Boitshoko Abednigo Swanepoel, 36, was handed the hefty sentence by the Mmabatho high court on Tuesday, nearly five years after he committed the crimes.
On September 25 2018, Swanepoel went to Motlalepula Motsatsing's house at Lonely Park outside Mahikeng to speak to her regarding a court interdict issued against him, said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani, in a joint statement with the National Prosecuting Authority.
“An argument ensued between Swanepoel and Motsatsing's mother, 52. Swanepoel took out a firearm and shot Motsatsing, 29, her mother and their daughter.
“Upon hearing the gun shots, Motsatsing’s brother went to check the house, but Swanepoel also shot at him. The two-year-old daughter was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg with serious injuries.”
Swanepoel then fled the scene but was caught three days later in Setlagole village outside Mahikeng. He has been in custody since his arrest.
Swanepoel was found guilty as charged and sentenced to two life sentences on two counts of murder. In addition, he was sentenced to a 10-year jail term each on two counts of attempted murder.
“The court ordered that all sentences will run concurrently with the two life imprisonment sentences. Swanepoel was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.”
