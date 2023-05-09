×

South Africa

Gordhan to file urgent appeal against high court ruling on load-shedding

'The department has studied the ruling'

09 May 2023 - 07:42
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan says his department will appeal the high court ruling on load-shedding.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The public enterprises department will appeal a Pretoria high court judgment ordering the government to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations are shielded from load-shedding, minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

The interim order handed down on Friday and which must be implemented within 60 days, states the minister “shall take all reasonable steps ... to ensure there shall be sufficient supply or generation of electricity to prevent any interruption of supply as a result of load-shedding”.

The judgment came after an application brought by 19 organisations, including opposition parties, NGOs and individuals. 

Gordhan said the department would lodge an urgent appeal to set aside the judgment. 

He cited “serious concerns about the implications of the ruling on efforts to stabilise the national grid and get the country out of load-shedding”.

“The department has studied the ruling and has determined through legal advice that the prudent step to take is to lodge an appeal to set aside the ruling and allow efforts to end load-shedding to proceed without putting undue risk on the country’s grid infrastructure.

“While the department respects the independence of the courts, in this case the department believes the judgment would have unintended consequences and will undermine the efforts to balance the protection of the rights ventilated in this case with the need to stabilise and protect our grid infrastructure,” Gordhan said.

Eskom board interference contributed to my departure, De Ruyter tells Scopa

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has accused the Eskom board of overreach, saying non-executive directors immersed themselves in operational detail, ...
News
1 week ago

Sudden decision to appoint new SAA board 'stinks' of corruption: Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says the sudden appointment of the new interim SAA board “stinks” of corruption.
News
2 weeks ago

International travel, alcohol, expensive tea bags and mugs — some of the gifts declared by politicians

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests published the register of members’ interests for 2022.
News
2 weeks ago

