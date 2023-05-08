The department of transport plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis in the current financial year through its taxi recapitalisation programme (TRP).
Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the programme has seen more than 81,000 old taxis scrapped and more than R5.6bn paid out to taxi operators in scrapping allowances since its inception in October 2006 to March this year.
“The TRP continues to make significant strides in changing the face of the taxi industry —away from what was normally referred to as 'moving coffin' taxi vehicles, which characterised the face of the industry, to modern, safer taxi vehicles,” he said.
The majority of vehicles meet the safety requirements introduced through the TRP, which include safety belts and roll bars, he said.
“When the TRP started in 2006, the target was to scrap 135,000 old taxis, with the scrapping allowance set at R50,000. Over 81,000 old taxi vehicles have now been scrapped, with the scrapping allowance increased to R151,000 since the beginning of April.”
Msibi said as the TRP approaches its 18-year anniversary in October, the department plans to scrap 3,750 old taxis in the current financial year and will continue to work with taxi associations to encourage their members to scrap old vehicles.
Transport department plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis
Scrapping allowance increased to R151k since beginning of April
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
