South Africa

Rainy days ahead, says SA Weather Service

08 May 2023 - 13:47
Pretoria, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Image: Alaister Russell/ File photo

The South African Weather Service has warned of disruptive rainfall in some parts of the country, especially the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, but said the rain should clear before the weekend.

Travellers are warned there could be flooding in low-lying areas and in “the escarpment and highveld of Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of Free State, the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the north-eastern coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges over the extreme south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“In Gauteng we should expect rain from today until tomorrow but it will clear and on Wednesday it would have cleared completely. It will then head towards Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Free State as the week progresses,” said forecaster Kholofelo Mahlangu.

TimesLIVE

