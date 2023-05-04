×

Country has 25-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, says Joe Phaahla

04 May 2023 - 20:13
South Africans not vaccinating any more. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ dzein

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the country is now sitting with more that 25-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

He was speaking at the presidential health summit in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

We know the difficulties we went through in accessing vaccines for Covid-19. Because of late acquisition we are now sitting with more than 25-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine because of hoarding by developed countries at the height of Covid-19.

“While the situation is fluid, based on appropriate procurement and financial management, we have not experienced any widespread shortages of any essential medicines over the past five years.”

The last time the government gave an update on Covid-19 statistics was in February. At the time the recovery rate was 97.3% and the vaccine uptake was at 38,405.

Foster Mohale, department of health spokesperson, said he was not aware if there were currently new infections or hospitalisations.

Mohale said the people who were still getting vaccinated were those living with comorbidities “and adults who are high risk”.

TimesLIVE

