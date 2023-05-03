LIVE BLOG | Day 2 of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

After a six-month-long postponement, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed in the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria on Tuesday. The trial is expected to run from May 2 to May 26 and to reconvene again from June 5 to June 15.

The first day saw Meyiwa's friend, Mthokozisi Thwala testify and reveal that the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had fought hard with the first intruder on the day of his murder.

Thwala also revealed that Kelly Khumalo's mother and sister had used Tumelo's crutches to try to fight off the intruders. The matter was adjourned to today where Thwala is expected to continue with his testimony.

The shooting happened in the kitchen

Mthokozisi Thwala, the second eyewitness who testified in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has given details about the moment of the soccer star was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Thwala is testifying for a second day in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

He told the court about the scuffle between Meyiwa and the first intruder, saying the firearm was "quick" and moments later a shot went off.

Thwala said the shooting happened in the kitchen close to the sink but added he didn't see who shot the firearm.

Thwala added that when the firearm went off everyone got a "huge shock" and quickly dispersed.

"Christian who was standing next to me ran towards the sitting room," he said.

Thwala said he ran outside the door and out of the gate.

"I might have heard a second gun shot, I can't be sure because the first one freaked me out."

He said as he ran, and the second intruder who was holding a sharp object cashed him.

Kelly Khumalo refused to give Senzo's ID to his family

Thwala said after receiving a phone call from Meyiwa's sister, Nhlanhla, who was looking for her brother's ID, he visited Kelly Khumalo's and Meyiwa's place in Mulbarton where he found the singer with Zandi.

"When I arrived there, the media as well as their industry friends were inside the house. I was surprised why it was so packed because someone had just passed away," said Thwala."

"I asked to speak to Kelly privately. I told her I got a call from Senzo's family requesting for his ID because they wanted to make preparations and funeral proceedings. She refused to give it to me me, telling me that Senzo's father or Sifiso will fetch it themselves."

Thwala could not identify suspects during identity parade

"I went to the police station and there was Kelly and Zandi Khumalo, Kelly's children Thingo and Christian, her mother, Tumelo Madlala, Longwe Thwala and another lady I have seen on TV before, who was with Kelly," said Thwala.

When asked about the details, he said: "We went into different rooms before the parade, where we were going to identify [the suspects] individually and were not supposed to meet before or after [the parade].

"I stayed in touch with the police for writing statements, and an identikit that happened at the end of December 2014."

Thwala says he was asked to point and get closer to the person who had features he recognised. Towards the end of the parade, I stopped the person who was in charge of the investigation. His name is Brig Gininda

"I told him (Gininda) that I did not say this was the person who I suspected but that he had similar features with one of the intruders. Everything went fast as they took pictures of the person whose features I recognised,"

Thwala relives his assault

On 13 January 2019, Thwala says he was about to leave for Moses Mabhida Stadium when he was fetched by two police officers.

"While I was still at home preparing to get dressed, I saw police coming in. I saw one of them through the window before I opened the door. One was a man while the other was a woman. I knew the woman officer as Buthelezi while the other is Makhubo."

He was told that they were fetching him because they some people had been arrested and they needed him for an ID parade.

"Buthelezi went out at 10:30 and two men came in."

Thwala told the court that one of the men grabbed his phone and asked who he was talking to.

He continued: "They came in and took my phone and asked why I killed Senzo. I was still confused as to why they were assaulting me. I got assaulted for over an hour."

Adv Baloyi asked him why he was getting assaulted.

"I wish I knew. They removed me from the corner and I was screaming from inside the building. They kicked me while I was on the floor. They asked me to confess. That is when one went out and came back with a bag," Thwala responded.