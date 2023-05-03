He testified the trio had dug a hole in the yard of the settlement, which Del Vecchio had indicated would be used to build an underground house.
Mazomba said his client denied this version, adding it was to be used as a cold room.
“He did not say it was going to be a cold room. He wanted to have an underground house. I, for one, know what [cold] rooms look like. I often see them during functions in my village,” said a witness.
He denied allegations made by Del Vecchio which suggested Jackson would often supply clothes to the witness, including a pair of “camouflage pants”, during the months in which they had been acquainted with each other.
“I used to buy my own clothes with the money I had earned. I was also given food at home. Whenever I would work I used to use my old clothes and boots,” said the witness.
Mazomba disputed the man's previous evidence that Del Vecchio and Patel often prayed outside a tent before the rondavel was built.
“The tent would have been too small for them to pray inside as they would have had to kneel,” said the witness.
Mazomba also said his client denied owning a smartphone, which the witness said he owned. Instead, Del Vecchio said his phone was a R300 “no-name” phone.
“I used to see him with the iPhone,” said the witness.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Former accused turned state witness 'didn’t want to convert to Islam'
Defence lawyer, witness argue over 'cold room', prayers and iPhone
Image: Orrin Singh
The state witness in the murder and kidnapping trial of well-known botanist Rodney Saunders and wife Rachel told the Durban high court about his reluctance to join the Islamic faith.
The young man was cross-examined on Wednesday by Bulelani Mazomba, who represents Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41. He is charged alongside wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and associate Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, who all face charges of murder and kidnapping after the Saunders' went missing in February 2018.
The witness, who was also arrested for theft in February along with Del Vecchio and Patel, lived near the couple and had worked for them since 2017. He previously testified he initially did casual labour including mowing the lawn and helping build a rondavel. He was later tasked with driving their child to and from school.
The man, who was given a suspended sentence, testified about Del Vecchio's alleged attempts to lure him into joining the Islamic faith by showing pictures of an armed man in traditional garb.
“I did not want to join the religion as I saw it as somewhat of a funny religion. Besides, my parents also had their own religion [which he didn't follow],” said the witness.
He testified the trio had dug a hole in the yard of the settlement, which Del Vecchio had indicated would be used to build an underground house.
Mazomba said his client denied this version, adding it was to be used as a cold room.
“He did not say it was going to be a cold room. He wanted to have an underground house. I, for one, know what [cold] rooms look like. I often see them during functions in my village,” said a witness.
He denied allegations made by Del Vecchio which suggested Jackson would often supply clothes to the witness, including a pair of “camouflage pants”, during the months in which they had been acquainted with each other.
“I used to buy my own clothes with the money I had earned. I was also given food at home. Whenever I would work I used to use my old clothes and boots,” said the witness.
Mazomba disputed the man's previous evidence that Del Vecchio and Patel often prayed outside a tent before the rondavel was built.
“The tent would have been too small for them to pray inside as they would have had to kneel,” said the witness.
Mazomba also said his client denied owning a smartphone, which the witness said he owned. Instead, Del Vecchio said his phone was a R300 “no-name” phone.
“I used to see him with the iPhone,” said the witness.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos